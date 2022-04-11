Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
Discover how you can make a positive impact on planet Earth as you enjoy a springtime stroll through Meadowbrook Park. Activities and exhibitors will be spread throughout the park:
Learn about bike repair and maintenance with Circle Cycle
Create nature art with Ascend Art 360
Fly a kite (the first 80 youth to participate can take one home for free!)
Plant milkweed for monarchs with Sierra Club Illinois’ Prairie Group
Garden with Solidarity Gardens CU
Explore wetlands with the INHS Wetland Science group
Learn about energy options with Faith in Place
Search for insects with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District
… and more!
FREE! Earth Day for Everyone
Saturday, April 23, 2022
01:00 PM – 04:00 PM
Meadowbrook Park
2808 S. Race Street
Urbana, IL 61801
Enjoy live music from Emily McKown (1-2:30pm), Backyard BBQ Band (2:30-4pm), and others.
Guided hikes will depart from the PrairiePlay area near the Windsor Rd. entrance at 1pm, 2pm & 3pm.
Piato’s food truck will be at the Windsor Rd. lot.
Parking is available at Stone Creek Church (corner of Race St. and Windsor Ave.), but folks are encouraged to walk, bike, or bus!
(217) 384-4062