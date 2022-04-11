Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)



Discover how you can make a positive impact on planet Earth as you enjoy a springtime stroll through Meadowbrook Park. Activities and exhibitors will be spread throughout the park:

Learn about bike repair and maintenance with Circle Cycle

Create nature art with Ascend Art 360

Fly a kite (the first 80 youth to participate can take one home for free!)

Plant milkweed for monarchs with Sierra Club Illinois’ Prairie Group

Garden with Solidarity Gardens CU

Explore wetlands with the INHS Wetland Science group

Learn about energy options with Faith in Place

Search for insects with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District

… and more!

FREE! Earth Day for Everyone

Saturday, April 23, 2022

01:00 PM – 04:00 PM

Meadowbrook Park

2808 S. Race Street

Urbana, IL 61801

Enjoy live music from Emily McKown (1-2:30pm), Backyard BBQ Band (2:30-4pm), and others.

Guided hikes will depart from the PrairiePlay area near the Windsor Rd. entrance at 1pm, 2pm & 3pm.

Piato’s food truck will be at the Windsor Rd. lot.

Parking is available at Stone Creek Church (corner of Race St. and Windsor Ave.), but folks are encouraged to walk, bike, or bus!

(217) 384-4062