Dump & Run donation days underway

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

A community recycling program benefiting University YMCA is happening in your community.

Volunteer, donate, and shop Dump and Run. Say goodbye to unwanted items and find products that are new to you!

August Collection Days:

Where?

Drop off donations at the U of I Stock Pavilion at 1402 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Urbana.

Enter through the South Entrance along Pennsylvania Ave.

When?

August 3-6th from 9am – 4pm

August 9-13 from 9am – 4pm

August 16 from 9am – Noon

*Late drop off on Wednesdays, August 4th and 11th until 7pm

*Weekend drop off on Saturdays, August 7 and 14 from 10am – 2pm

What?

Dump and Run collects furniture, dishes, glassware, pots & pans, small household appliances, computers, electronics, bicycles, office & school supplies, nearly-new clothing, books, toiletries, lawn & garden, artwork, musical instruments, sporting equipment & other household goods.

They do NOT collect televisions, paint or chemicals, child/infant car seats, stoves, washers, dryers, non-working electronics & computer parts, sleeper sofas, mattresses, or large exercise equipment. The University YMCA reserves the right to refuse any donation offered, based on but not limited to, its size, weight, and condition.

Free pick-up days for Furniture and Bikes:

Saturday August 7 and 14 from 9 am – 4pm (FULL)

Sign up for a Furniture Pickup Days at

https://forms.gle/HPpmmBwiWjHB4JCZ7

The Big Sale

Where?

U of I Stock Pavilion, 1402 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

When?

Wednesday, August 18, 2021:

1:00 pm – 8:00 pm. $4 admission.

Cash only for admission purchase, cash and card accepted for sale items.

U of I Students get in free with a valid student ID.

Thursday, August 19, 2021:

11:00 am – 2:00 pm: $3 bag sale and 1/2 price furniture

2:30 – 3:00pm – “Free sale”

Want to shop early? Volunteer!

Volunteer 3+ hours for first dibs during the August pre-sale! Sign up at the link below:

https://signup.com/go/WQhFeDx