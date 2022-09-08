Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

C-U Oktoberfest is a community fundraising event benefitting DSC. DSC supports children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

It is the 9th Annual C-U Oktoberfest – Save the Date, Saturday September 24th from 3-10pm, Neil and Washington parking lot, downtown Champaign. Fall celebration of German music, food, and beer. All proceeds benefit DSC. $10 entry-12 and over, $5 entry – under 12. Kids admission provides entry to the Kid Zone from 3-6pm. Food and beer provided by local vendors.

DSC/Oktoberfest

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821