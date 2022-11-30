Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Tree of Hope is celebrating its 29th year! As DSC’s most significant fundraiser, this annual campaign gives children and adults in our community opportunities and experiences they would not have without your support. Donate today to support the work DSC does in our community.

Keep an eye on The DSC Tree of Hope at the corner of Marketview and Prospect Drive as it gets a bit brighter and brighter with our community’s generosity.

DSC

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821