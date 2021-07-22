DSC brings back CU Oktoberfest and Queen of Hearts Raffle

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Two great events are back this year following a hiatus: C-U Oktobefest and the Queen of Hearts Raffle. Jodie Harmon from the Development Services Center shares what’s happening in your community.

About DSC:

We are a local non-profit with a long history of providing support and services to children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Upcoming Events:

Queen of Hearts Drawing





C-U Queen of Hearts Makes a Comeback at Bunny’s Tavern & The Esquire Lounge. Have you heard about C-U Queen of Hearts? Maybe you had the chance to play when DSC launched the game at the Esquire Lounge in Champaign, before the pandemic.

C-U Queen of Hearts is an easy way to add some serious cash to your pocket and give back to DSC! The Queen of Hearts is a progressive raffle game of chance where a successful player wins a portion of the money held in the Jackpot.

The game begins with $5,000 in the Jackpot and players buy tickets for $1 each. Tickets can be purchased at the restaurant throughout the week.

Then, one ticket will be drawn every Monday at 6 p.m at Bunny’s (Esquire Lounge TBD). The owner of the chosen ticket will have the opportunity to draw the Queen of Hearts from a deck of playing cards and win the Jackpot. You do not need to be present to win, but you won’t want to miss your chance – Every Jackpot win is split 50/50 between the winning player and DSC, if the winner is present at the drawing, and 60/40 to DSC/winner, if the winner is not present.

If the Queen of Hearts is not drawn, the pot rolls over and the Jackpot increases. Each week begins a new chance, as all previous week tickets will be destroyed. Keep an eye on the C-U Queen of Hearts Facebook page, and other communications for more details about tickets and the weekly drawings! For more information and the official rules, go to www.dsc-illinois.org.C-U Queen of Hearts

Drawing at Bunny’s Tavern in Urbana is on Mondays at 6pm. The current Jackpot is $6,216. Drawing is coming to Esquire Lounge in Champaign on Tuesdays (time TBD). The Current Jackpot is $7,403

9th Annual C-U Oktoberfest

DSC is kicking off C-U Oktoberfest this year with a chance to win a C-U Oktoberfest Party Package.

One lucky winner will win an ultimate party package for two with everything they will need to celebrate C-U Oktoberfest. Click HERE for your chance to win. Prost!

The event is September 25 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at City Center in Champaign.



