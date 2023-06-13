Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

PAVE and Enduring Freedom Ministries (EFM) are pairing up for a Dress for Success event on July 29th from 10-2. People will be able to try on and take home an interview outfit or two, participate in mock interviews, receive resume help, hair and makeup tips, financial and budgeting advice, life coaching advice, and we’ll even have childcare for anyone who is bringing children. We had a huge success with our Interview Clothing Drive and we’re very excited to put on this event!

PAVE is made up of five action teams: Parks & Recreation, Housing, Childcare, Festivals & Events, and Workforce & Education. Each action team, made up entirely of volunteers, creates their own projects in the community and works together for the good of the county.

Enduring Freedom Ministries is a food pantry that also offers free laundry and haircuts.

More information can be found here https://effinghamcountychamber.com/event/dress-for-success/.

https://www.facebook.com/effcopave

PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County)

Business/Organization Phone

217-342-4147

Business/Organization Address

903 N Keller Drive

Effingham, IL 62401