Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The City of Champaign presents the Downtown Street Fest: A Celebration of Food, Music, and Community!

Get ready for a mouthwatering celebration of local cuisine and music as the City of Champaign presents the Downtown Street Fest! This event, powered by the Champaign Center Partnership, will be a night filled with delectable dishes, exhilarating musical performances, and family-friendly fun. Mark your calendars for this unforgettable night on July 15 from 5:00 – 11:00 pm in Downtown Champaign.

One of the highlights of Downtown Street Fest is the highly anticipated Downtown Throwdown. This inaugural event has some of our local culinary masters going head-to-head in a pork and mac & cheese food competition. Prepare your taste buds to indulge in dishes from local Downtown Champaign restaurants, including Esquire Lounge, Hamilton Walker’s, Maize at The Station, Martinelli’s Market, Neil St Blues, Suzu’s Bakery, and The Space. A panel of esteemed judges including, local food advocate, Chef Ann Swanson, Chef Ryan Rogers from Homegrown and The Wheelhouse, and the Dinners (Mac and Cheese) area production manager of Heinz-Kraft Jeremy Rotramel will also be selecting the best overall dishes. The local community is also invited to cast their votes by sampling the $5 dishes throughout the evening and helping select the People’s Choice award for pork and mac & cheese dishes.

As the aroma of mouthwatering food fills the air, the Downtown Street Fest stage will come alive with an eclectic lineup of musical acts. Prepare to be captivated by the infectious energy and lyrical brilliance of Rabbit in Red, a four-piece alternative jam rock band that in their short time together has already gotten quite the buzz with their high-energy performances. Afro D and Global Soundwaves, a socially conscious hip hop/jazz/funk band, will deliver soulful melodies that transcend age and unite diverse audiences. Jeremy Todd, a singer-songwriter with deeply personal yet relatable song lyrics, will take you on an emotional journey that is bound to get you out of your sweet and move. And last but not least, get ready to groove to the legendary beat from Mr. Candy Foster and his band Shades of Blue, the undisputed kings of Street Fest.

The Downtown Street Fest is a celebration of the vibrant Champaign community. The event will feature interactive activities for all ages and a marketplace showcasing local businesses, organizations, and artisans. Attendees of all ages will find something to enjoy, from face painting and games for the little ones to engaging conversations with local organizations dedicated to making a positive impact.

Don’t miss this remarkable fusion of food, music, and community at the Downtown Street Fest! Join us on Saturday, July 15 in the heart of downtown Champaign. Admission is free, and all are welcome. For more information, please visit https://champaigncenter.com/downtown-throwdown/or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Champaign Center Partnership

301 N Neil St, Ste. 400, Champaign, IL, 61820

http://www.champaigncenter.com