Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Stacy Doty has been a musician most of his life. His parents were both musicians and he learned to play guitar from his dad, when he was 11 years old. Playing guitar and singing soon became a passion. Stacy plays the guitar, mandolin and Native American flute.

Joining Stacy at his show is Wendy Dexter. They discovered quite by accident that Wendy could sing harmony and thus Doty & Dexter was born.

Stacy and Wendy perform their special rewritten O Christmas Tree version to Jacob Dickey.