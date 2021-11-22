Donations Needed: Grant a Christmas wish with Project Success of Vermilion County

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle shares details on the Project Success of Vermilion County Christmas Wish List.

More from Project Success of Vermilion County:

Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. is currently accepting donations to help Vermilion County children in extreme need. These children are not serviced under any other holiday program in the county. We are their only hope to help provide them with winter clothing first and foremost, and if donations allow, toys or miscellaneous needs.

The past 21 years have been a tremendous success and we have been very blessed with support from our community! We thank you in advance for helping those less fortunate and Happy Holidays.

List as of 11/22. For an updated list of needed items, visit the Project Success of Vermilion County Facebook page.

Please call Kimberly David or Abby Boen at (217) 446-3200 or email kdavid@vcprojectsuccess.org / aboen@vcprojectsuccess.org if you have questions or if you would like to select a child or item(s) from the list. This will help prevent duplications. Donated items (new items only please) should be marked with your selected child’s number (i.e. Child #1). You may also donate on our webpage through the “Donate” button on the top right.

Monetary donations will be used to purchase items on the wish list and are tax deductible. All donations can be delivered (M-Th, 9:00AM-5:00PM) or mailed to Project Success, 917 N. Walnut, Suite 203, Danville, IL 61832.

Non-monetary donations will be accepted until Wednesday, December 8th by 5:00 PM.

