Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

DLO Musical Theatre began as Danville Light Opera in 1956, making it the oldest musical theatre group in the area. Each year, this all-volunteer community theatre presents three mainstage musical productions, as well as youth and teen musicals every summer.

“Anything Goes”, 7/28-7/30 at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School

We take you back to 1934, where Billy instantly falls in love with a beautiful girl he just met. When he discovers she is boarding the S.S. American, the same London-bound ship his boss and co-worker Reno are boarding, he sneaks aboard himself. The beautiful girl, Hope, is engaged to a stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that does not stop the love-struck Billy. With the help of other passengers, Billy seeks to shake Reno, whose love he does not return, and capture the heart of the girl of his dreams – all without hurting anyone’s feelings.

This madcap comedy features spectacular dancing, and Cole Porter classics, including “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” “You’re The Top,” “It’s De-Lovely,” “Anything Goes,” “All Through The Night,” and many more!

July 28 & 29, 2023 at 7:30pm

July 30, 2023, at 2:30pm

Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School

Directed by Jordan Richey

Music Directed by Katheleen Swiersz

Purchase Tickets Now

Adult: $15

Student/Child: $5