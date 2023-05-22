Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Mister C and his science crew invite you to join the DIY Science Crew! Together, we can explore amazing science concepts. This series currently has 26 episodes that will get students, teachers and families talking about science in their everyday lives. The show is designed to inspire everyone to give Science a Try with a simple DIY! Mister C and his crew have created an amazing learning experience for all of you!
WunderSTEM is a brand new media series focused on STEM careers and STEM exploration for students in grades 3-8. Each episode highlights real-life STEM in our community and models the importance of STEM and how it shapes our world. WunderSTEM is built on the belief that:
- WunderSTEM encourages learners of all ages to explore STEM Careers in their communities and beyond.
- WunderSTEM connects learners to career paths and workforce opportunities.
- WunderSTEM fosters learners to see STEM in real-life settings.
- WunderSTEM empowers STEM educators.
- WunderSTEM provides educational experiences across all learning settings.
- WunderSTEM empowers innovators to enjoy learning and tinkering in new careers.
- WunderSTEM actively engages learners in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematical practices.
- WunderSTEM nurtures learners curiosity and strengthens their STEM identity.
- WunderSTEM ensures teachers, parents, caregivers, and guardians have access to content that supports learners STEM success.