Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Mister C and his science crew invite you to join the DIY Science Crew! Together, we can explore amazing science concepts. This series currently has 26 episodes that will get students, teachers and families talking about science in their everyday lives. The show is designed to inspire everyone to give Science a Try with a simple DIY! Mister C and his crew have created an amazing learning experience for all of you!

WunderSTEM is a brand new media series focused on STEM careers and STEM exploration for students in grades 3-8. Each episode highlights real-life STEM in our community and models the importance of STEM and how it shapes our world. WunderSTEM is built on the belief that: