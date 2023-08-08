Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

After nearly eleven years of sharing her recipes, tips, and tricks with us at ciLiving, guest chef Lisa Lewey-Shields is hanging up her apron. We have enjoyed our time with her spent in the CI Kitchen and we wish her much happiness!

Top Five Alaskan Salmon

Each Salmon has it’s own unique flavor, taste, color, texture and nutrients and price.

#5 Chum “Dog” Salmon

#4 Pink “Humpy” Salmon

#3 Colto “Silver” Salmon

#2 Sockeye Salmon

#1 Chinok “King´Salmon

Purchase and have shipped Salmon and other fresh seafood items

Fresh , canned or frozen

www.Coalpointtrading.com Homer, AK 99603

www.store.riverboatdiscovery.com 1-866-479-6673

1975 Discovery Drive Fairbanks AK 99709

Discovery III Sokeye Salmon Spread or Dip

RiverBoatDiscovery.com

Smoked Salmon Dip

(As served aboard the Riverboat Discovery)

· 2 cans Captain Jim’s Gourmet Alaskan Smoked Salmon

· 8 ounces cream cheese

· Ground nuts or finely chopped parsley (optional)

Warm cream cheese to room temperature. Add two cans of Captain Jim’s Gourmet Alaskan Smoked Salmon (including skin and oil). Mix together with fork; shape into a ball; refrigerate for two hours to blend flavors. Ground nuts or finely chopped parsley may be added for garnish. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before serving. Makes 12 servings.

Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad

· 2 cans Captain Jim’s Gourmet Alaskan Smoked Salmon

· 1 head Romaine lettuce, washed and torn into bite-sized pieces (approx. 15 cups)

· 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil

· 2 cups cherry tomatoes

· 1 Tablespoon Parmesan cheese

· 3 cups French bread, cubed

· Caesar salad dressing of your choice

· Black pepper to taste

Drain and flake salmon; set aside. Sauté garlic and oil over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Remove garlic and stir in cubed bread. Sauté five minutes, stirring occasionally, or until golden brown. Remove from heat. In a large bowl, toss lettuce and tomatoes with Caesar salad dressing and Parmesan cheese until evenly coated. Toss in salmon and croutons. Season with pepper to taste.

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta

· 1 can Captain Jim’s Gourmet Alaskan Smoked Salmon

· 1 clove garlic, peeled and crushed

· 1/2 cup tomatoes

· 1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

· 2 Tablespoons feta cheese

· 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

· 12 slices baguette, cut on the bias 1/2 inch thick

Preheat the oven to 400F. Combine the tomatoes, basil, feta and salmon in a small bowl. Set aside. Brush each slice of bread on both sides with olive oil. Place slices of bread on a cookie sheet and toast in the oven until well browned and crisp. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. Top each slice with an equal amount of the salmon mixture. Makes 4 servings. © 2001 by Kim Severson and Glenn Denkler. All rights reserved. Excerpted from The New Alaska Cookbook: Recipes from the Last Frontier’s Best Chefs by permission of Sasquatch Books

Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

· 2 cans Captain Jim’s Gourmet Alaskan Smoked Salmon

· 8 oz. fusilli or macaroni cooked, drained and cooled

· 1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

· 2 cups cucumber, sliced

· 1 cup mozzarella cheese, cut into thin strips

· ½ cup parsley, chopped

· ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. grated

· Lemon dressing (see below)

Flake salmon and toss with remaining ingredients in a large serving bowl. Toss with lemon dressing and serve.

Lemon Dressing

· 1/4 cup olive oil

· 1/4 cup lemon juice

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1/2 teaspoon dill weed

· 1/2 teaspoon lemon peel, grated

· Black pepper to taste

Whisk ingredients together until well combined.