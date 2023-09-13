Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re on the hunt for your next captivating read, the Champaign Public Library has got you covered with their latest favorites. Joining us today is Nanette Donohue to introduce some of the current must-reads:

1. “Perfectly Nice Neighbors” by Kia Abdullah: Dive into the secrets and mysteries of a seemingly perfect neighborhood in this gripping thriller.

2. “Mother-Daughter Murder Club” by Nina Simon: Get ready for an intriguing tale that explores the complexities of mother-daughter relationships entwined with a compelling murder mystery.

3. “Dance of the Dolls” by Lucy Ashe: For those who love a blend of suspense and the supernatural, this novel promises a chilling and captivating story.

But that’s not all; the Champaign Public Library has exciting programs lined up for you. On Thursday, September 14th, at 7 PM, don’t miss the virtual presentation by Kia Williams on “Time Management for the Working Professional.” Ms. Williams will share valuable tips, tricks, and recommended apps to help you manage your time effectively, both at work and in your personal life.

Ready to dive into a new book or enhance your time management skills? Visit the Champaign Public Library and explore their offerings today. For event registration and more information, head to champaign.org/events. Happy reading!