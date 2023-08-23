Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Calligraphy, the timeless art of beautiful writing, has long captivated individuals with its elegance and creativity. The thought of mastering the lettering art might seem daunting, but Amanda Plotner joins us to guide you through the world of calligraphy, making it accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

No excusing, you don’t need fancy brush pens! You can you achieve the look of calligraphy using any available writing tool.

Amanda Plotner emphasizes that success in calligraphy is not dictated by your natural penmanship, but by your dedication to practice and your willingness to experiment. Amanda teaches that everyone’s style isn’t the same, when honing your skills, you’ll naturally discover a calligraphy style that resonates with you. Amanda Plotner suggests engaging in daily lettering challenges and finding a supportive network that cheers you on, offers guidance, and celebrates each other’s progress.