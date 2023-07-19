Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign, Illinois, is home to a remarkable gem that has been touching hearts and inspiring creativity within the community – CHM Bible Theatre Productions, Inc. Led by the talented and passionate Crystal Hogue, Founder and CEO, along with the dedicated Nancy Koprowski, Youth Development Director, this unique theatre company is making a difference by presenting Bible and Inspirational Stage play productions for both kids and adults.

What sets CHM Bible Theatre apart from other productions is its commitment to making a positive impact in the community. Not only do they bring captivating plays to the stage, but they also offer an array of innovative programs for youth and adults alike. Their mission is to provide opportunities for the creative youth and adults to use their God-given talents in various artistic ways while also offering valuable training and leadership development for young individuals involved in the programs.

One of the highlights of CHM Bible Theatre’s youth programs is the opportunity for kids to engage in various creative projects. From performing kid-friendly plays like “David and Goliath” to exploring their artistic skills through drawing, painting, and crafting props for the scenes, children are exposed to a rich world of artistic expression. Additionally, they receive valuable training in directing, acting, and stage management, either in-person or through online sessions and virtual theater experiences.

However, CHM Bible Theatre’s impact reaches beyond the stage and into the hearts of the community. Their unique initiatives include creating Christmas cards for seniors in nursing homes and performing heartwarming Christmas skits for special needs children in alternative schools, churches, and community events. Moreover, they generously provide free giveaways to those in need during each production, fostering a sense of inclusivity in their work.

As the summer season approaches, CHM Bible Theatre is gearing up for an exciting summer youth talent show and art fair. Families and the entire community are invited to attend this outdoor event, where kids get the chance to showcase their talents and creativity. The talent show promises a day of entertainment, fun, and community bonding, with food, music, a bounce house for kids, a refreshing waterslide, and art tables for engaging in creative projects. Entry to the event is free for families, while a small fee is charged for participation in the talent show. It’s an excellent opportunity to support the young talents of the community while enjoying a delightful day outdoors.

CHM Bible Theatre Productions has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the Champaign community, touching lives and hearts through their extraordinary theatrical productions and impactful community initiatives. With a commitment to empowering youth and promoting artistic expression, this theatre company stands as a beacon of creativity and compassion in the heart of Illinois.

For more information about CHM Bible Theatre Productions, upcoming events, and ways to get involved, visit their official website at http://chmbibletheatre.org or get in touch via the following contact details:

CHM Bible Theatre Productions, Inc.

CHM Bible Theatre

PO BOX 7604

Champaign, IL 61826