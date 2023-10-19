Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

In an unexpected twist, we’ve had some spine-tingling guests visiting the studio! Today, we have the pleasure of welcoming Ken Frye, the illustrious Director of Scovill Zoo, here to share the latest and creepiest updates with us.

Prepare for eight more nights of thrilling Family Trick-or-Treating fun at the much-anticipated “Boo at the Zoo” event. Admission prices are set at $6.25 for those looking to collect treats, and $5.25 for those opting out. Little ones aged one and under can enjoy free entry if they aren’t participating in the treat collection. As an added bonus, the train and carousel will be in full swing, offering additional excitement for all attendees.

Mark your calendars for the hauntingly delightful dates of October 19th to 22nd, and 26th to 29th. The spooky festivities will unfold from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. For a more serene experience, don’t miss the sensory-friendly hour on Saturday, October 21st, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Parents with sensory concerns are encouraged to call the zoo directly for tickets to this special, quieter session.

To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, Scovill Zoo is carefully limiting the number of guests per half-hour slot, making this a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all.

Looking ahead, don’t miss the upcoming Parent’s Afternoon Out on Monday, November 20th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, catering to children aged 5 to 12. With snacks, animal encounters, movies, and games on the agenda, kids are guaranteed an afternoon of entertainment while parents can enjoy some well-deserved time to themselves.

And there’s more! Mark your calendars for the exciting PJ Party with Santa on Saturday, December 9th, featuring two sessions from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, designed for children aged 3 to 10. Join in the fun with craft-making, cookie decorating, animal encounters, and enchanting storytelling from none other than Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves!

For further information and tickets, visit ScovillZoo.com, and get ready for an unforgettable blend of spine-tingling thrills and heartwarming celebrations at Scovill Zoo!