Argenta, Ill.

If you’re a music enthusiast looking to support local talent and have a great time, mark your calendars for Saturday, July 22nd! Keith Gibson, the owner and operator of Clubhouse Lounge Radio, invites you to “Summer Shakedown Music Fest” at Bargenta in Argenta, IL.

Clubhouse Lounge Radio, an independent online radio station based in Monticello, has been showcasing the musical talents of Central Illinois since its inception in 2001. The station’s mission is to give aspiring singers and songwriters a platform to share their skills with the world. Their broadcasts feature local artists, High School sports coverage, and charity events, truly embodying the spirit of the community.

The “Summer Shakedown Music Fest” promises a full day of exceptional music and entertainment. The event will feature seven local singers/songwriters from Central Illinois, along with the popular band, Wreckless Whiskey from Decatur. The festival will be headlined by none other than The Joe Stamm Band, promising an unforgettable performance.

For just $20, you can get an All Day Pass and enjoy a fantastic musical experience at Bargenta. The festival kicks off at noon and allows attendees to come and go as they please throughout the day.