Charlie thinks he knows everything about Chicago: deep-dish pizza, baseball, and tall buildings. What else is there to see? Then he meets Rickshaw Reggie. On a magical tour of Chicago’s many neighborhoods, he learns the real city begins at the edge of his imagination. From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, from the Indian Boundary Line to the Pullman cars, Rickshaw Reggie shows Charlie and his Grandma the who, what, where, and when of the Windy City. With illustrated maps as your guide, come along for an unforgettable ride. Written by Kathleen Dragan, with illustrations by Ed Koehler, you just might discover a part of Chicago that you never imagined!

• Rickshaw Reggie was written for the children of Chicago. I wanted them to see the unique beauty and history of our city, to see the places that are familiar to them and not just the spots for tourists. We value what we understand and we invest in what we value; Rickshaw Reggie shows kids in Chicago how much there is of value in our iconic neighborhoods.

• Any child, anywhere in Chicago should be able to pick up this book and see something that is familiar. I hope they will read it and feel proud of who they are, and where they come from, and that in turn, it will inspire them to learn more about our city.

• Rickshaw Reggie has been presented in more than 60 classrooms, public and private, in the Chicagoland area to ages preK through college students. Five schools have used literacy funds to purchase signed copies for all students attending the presentations with enthusiastic results.