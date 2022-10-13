Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Diepholz Auto is an auto dealership and a 10-time GM Mark of Excellence award-winner, we’re here to provide our customers with the best experience imaginable. To be recognized for this award, we had to earn the highest marks in sales and customer satisfaction.

Diepholz is proud to be an automotive leader in the Charleston and Paris area. At our Charleston location, we carry Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac products. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products can be found at our Paris store. We are a No-Pressure dealership. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff listens to every need of our customers and offers suggestions based on budgets and lifestyles. We will never pressure you into a sale!

Diepholz Auto has been hosting “Community Open-Tab” events since the fall of last year partnering with other local businesses and giving back to the community. The concept is to “open a tab” at a local business and pay it forward to the community we both serve.

On October 21st, Diepholz Auto plans to continue the “Open tab” fun and partner with “The Great Pumpkin Patch.” All children are will have free admission on Diepholz starting at 1 PM that day. Keep an eye out for more announcements on our FB page. And if any business, in general, is interested in partnering, Diepholz Auto would love to connect…please feel free to reach out.

Diepholz Auto

631 W Lincoln Ave Charleston, IL 61920