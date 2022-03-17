Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Diepholz is proud to be an automotive leader in the Charleston and Paris area. At our Charleston location we carry Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac products. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products can be found at our Paris store. We are a No-Pressure dealership. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff listens to every need of our customers and offers suggestions based off of budgets and lifestyles. We will never pressure you into a sale!

We also offer a the option of shopping from your home with our “Express Purchase.” Giving answers to all purchasing questions with out the hassle of going to the dealership. Our online shopping and buying application allows customers to skip the hours spent at a typical dealership and gives them the answers they want from the comfort of their own home. Unlike other dealerships, we don’t ask for your personal information to provide you with that answers you are requesting. We figure, when customers are ready to take action they will reach out or send us their contact information on their terms. It’s truly a fresh new approach to car shopping.

We are continuing to help customers purchase vehicles with confidence and then continue to grow our relationship with them as Diepholz is dedicated to always provide top quality service even after the buying process. We are a family.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Both locations of Diepholz Auto is currently partnering with different business owners in each community and giving back. Diepholz started in September of 2021 hosting an “Open Tab” event and paying it forward to people in each community. The concept is to build a network with other small business owners and connect with the community – NO CATCH. Diepholz auto pays for the tab a head of time and then markets on social media on behalf of the partnering business. The tab stays open to the general public until it runs out.

Coming up:

Betty Jane’s Kitchen

Rocky’s – (Dinning room tab, we sponsored all dessert)

Paris center of fine arts – Collision of Rhythm

Zesty Wingz Chicken & Fish (wing Wednesday)

NONE of these events would be possible without our awesome community and the support they give. It’s so humbling to giveback that it has created a domino effect … some of these businesses have also given back on top of what our dealership has paid.

Diepholz is always looking to build more relationships and help our communities and open to working with new business owners.

Some events we have completed so include:

The Fizz

KBG Deli & Catering (We sponsored meals to farmers in the field)

Savoia’s Pizza (We gave away 60 pizzas)

Shewey’s Paint your own pottery Studio (we gave away pottery sets to children)

Paris Rec Center

Kurly Q’s (Shake Giveaway)

Andrews at the Westbrook

Weir’s Florist

JACKSON AVENUE COFFEE

Revival City Doughnuts (We gave away over 200 doughnuts)

Brick House Bar & Grill

County Market Florist

Diepholz Auto:

631 W Lincoln Ave, Charleston, IL 61920

15200 US 150, Paris, IL 61944