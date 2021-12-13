Dial-A-Carol continues this week at UIUC

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with students volunteering for the 61st annual Dial-A-Carol event at the University of Illinois.

More from The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign:

Dial-A-Carol is a student-run holiday program at the University of Illinois. Each year the students of Snyder Hall, a University Housing residence hall, host the holiday program Dial-A-Carol.

Dial-A-Carol was started in December 1960 by Betty Gordon, an area office secretary, and the residents of Snyder Hall who wanted to spread some holiday cheer around campus.

The idea behind the program is quite simple. Anyone from anywhere can call us and request a holiday tune to be sung over the telephone. Our program runs 24 hours a day for seven days and is held each year during finals week of the first semester

This year’s Dial-A-Carol will last through December 15.

Call 217-332-1882 to join in on the fun!