Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Did you know that Developmental Services Center (DSC) provides childcare for loved ones with disabilities? The Etheridge family says it’s a “game charger.”

DSC continues to impact many families by helping them see they aren’t alone in this community.

The Tree of Hope fundraising campaign has a goal of raising $230,000 for DSC. The money will go to support families who have intellectual or developmental disabilities. To make a contribution visit Developmental Services Center (dsc-illinois.org)