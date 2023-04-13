Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

23rd Annual Ebertfest April 19-22 at The Virginia Theatre

Ebertfest is a not-for-profit film festival hosted by The University of Illinois College of Media and Chaz Ebert. Founded in 1999 by the late Roger Ebert, University of Illinois Journalism graduate and Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic, Roger Ebert’s Film Festival (Ebertfest) celebrates films that haven’t received the recognition they deserved during their original runs. The festival gives these films and their filmmakers a well-deserved second look.

While film festivals are common throughout the entertainment industry, most are held in major cities around the world. Ebertfest brings films and filmmakers to Central Illinois that audiences would otherwise not have the chance to see or interact with. Every film at Ebertfest is followed by a question and answer session with filmmakers and critics, which enhances the viewing experience and gives moviegoers insight into the world of filmmaking that they otherwise would not have.

Most film festivals focus on new works that have not been seen before. While Ebertfest does show new films, the focus is on films that have not received the critical or audience response that the works deserve. Ebertfest gives audiences the chance to see films through new eyes, bringing appreciation for works that the average audience may not have seen or valued before.