Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

What we do best here at All Angles Construction is interior finishing for your home. We specialize mainly in bathrooms but also do a lot of basements and kitchens as well. Our team does framing, flooring, trim work, and more! We believe people find our tile and waterproofing work interesting. As well as the live updates and pictures of projects we post to our social media page!

We love to help people achieve their dream design. Many customers have a good idea of what they envision their project to look like, either from pictures off of Pinterest or something they found in a magazine. We are here to execute that project for you.

Anytime we go to sell a bathroom job we like to take out Schluter system bag with us. In this bag we have many brochures and some samples of items that you should think about when doing a bathroom/shower remodel. With these materials we are able to show clients materials they will be able to select.

We like to think we stand out more than other businesses by the fact that on every job we make sure to run air scrubbers during the whole project. An air scrubber helps use make sure that we are keeping our work area as clean as possible. It helps collect any dust that is made during the work. Our company also uses the Schulter waterproofing system for ever shower that we do. This allows us to do a water test for 24 hours to make sure no leaks are present in your shower before tile is installed.