Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The next few weeks leading up to the fun night can be an opportunity for Decatur Area businesses or church groups to invite a collection spot and the collected items can be brought to the event or to the Salvation Army that week.

Collection service projects like this are really important and can be arrange all year long by businesses, churches, student leaders at their schools, etc.

What we do to meet needs and help men back to self-sufficiency, and how important community support is to helping us meet the needs of the men in our shelter. She can share that something like personal hygiene items are so important to our mission.

Certainly, July 23 is a great opportunity for people to donate in our Red Kettle or by bringing some hygiene items whether people are coming to have fun with their family or not. Businesses, Churches, & Schools can participate and can arrange a service project like this really anytime during the year – the need is all year long.

This is a great opportunity for adults to teach and model to their children or grandchildren about giving and helping others.