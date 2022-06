Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Muni Band is excited to be back with another exciting summer concert series! We are composed of area adults, college, and high school musicians. The band has been directed by Jim Culbertson since 1979.

June 20 – Central Park, 7pm

June 22 – The Devon, 7pm

June 26 – Fairview Park, 6pm

June 27 – Central Park, 7pm

July 3 – Fairview Park, 6pm

July 4 – Central Park, 7pm

July 10 – Fairview Park, 6pm

July 11 – Central Park, 7pm

July 17 – Fairview Park, 6pm

July 18 – Central Park, 7pm

July 24 – Fairview Park, 6pm

July 25 – Central Park, 7pm

July 27 – The Devon, 7pm

July 31 – Fairview Park, 6pm

August 1 – Central Park, 7pm

August 7 – Fairview Park, 6pm

August 8 – Central Park, 7pm

August 14 – Fairview Park, 6pm

August 15 – Central Park, 7pm

August 17 – The Devon, 6:30pm