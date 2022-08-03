Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Decatur Civic Center is hosting ‘MICHELANGELO – A DIFFERENT VIEW’ until August 7th. It is an amazing exhibit focusing of the frescoes in the Sistine Chapel, created by the Renaissance master painter/sculptor, Michelangelo Buonarroti. This is the first time ever that the Decatur Civic Center has hosted a museum quality exhibition of this sort.

The most authentic and complete exhibition of Michelangelo’s magnificent ceiling frescoes, in combination with the Quattrocento frescoes, of the Sistine Chapel to be shown outside the Vatican.

Michelangelo Buonarroti, the greatest of the Italian Renaissance artists, is born in the small village of Caprese on March 6, 1475. The son of a government administrator, he grew up in Florence, a center of the early Renaissance movement, and became an artist’s apprentice at age 13.

Michelangelo – A Different View allows for an unprecedented closeness to the magnificent works of Michelangelo, the originals of which adorn the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the height of nearly 70 feet, far away from the enormous streams of visitors to the Sistine Chapel. Visitors here can take in the imposing paintings at their leisure and study them from only a few feet away.

Under the license of the Vatican Museums, the images were reproduced and transferred to special fabric webs. This technique allows true-to-life reproduction providing an up-close view of the works, which apart from Michelangelo, has been given to only a few people.

Following the restoration of the Sistine Chapel between 1982 and 1994, a Japanese team received permission to film the newly resplendent Chapel. Photo slides were made of the frescoes in a 200mm x 250mm format, which since have been guarded by the Vatican Museums like a treasure – which is indeed what they truly are.

These elaborate reproductions of the paintings in the exhibition Michelangelo – A Different View allow visitors an intimate experience with the stunning frescoes of the Florentine genius. The exhibition by no means attempts to reproduce the Sistine Chapel. Instead, it aims to provide observers with a view of Michelangelo’s technique which is still setting standards today. The experience also develops a very personal perspective of the depictions and intentions of the artist.

A DIFFERENT VIEW consists of four main sections. The heart of the exhibition is the Genesis with its nine pictures, which we took down, from the ceiling to earth to get A DIFFERENT VIEW.

Section Two are the heroic tales and Section Tree are the twenty Prophets & Sibyls.

Section Four: The *Quattrocento frescoes. These frescoes have adorned the walls of the Sistine Chapel since the 15th century. As an addition to – and to complete – the exhibition, these impressive frescoes await visitors in the entrance. Michelangelo encountered the works before starting his effort on the vaulted ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

As a bonus, there is also the Last Judgement which was painted on the alter wall and with its 300 characters could be developed into an exhibition of its own.

*Quattrocento Frescoes. Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino, Domenico Ghirlandaio, Cosimo Roselli and Luca Signorelli worked alongside each other to produce a series of paintings. The frescoes stretch the length of the walls with one side depicting scenes from the life of Moses, the other scenes from the life of Christ.

Frescoes by Botticelli · The Trials and Calling of Moses, Three Temptations of Christ, The Punishment of Korah and the Stoning of Moses and Aaron

Fresco by Ghirlandaio · Calling of the Apostles

Frescoes by Perugino · Baptism of Christ, Moses’s Journey into Egypt and the Circumcision of His Son Eliezer, Christ Handing the Keys to St Peter

Frescoes by Luca Signorelli · Moses’s Testament and Death

Frescoes by Cosimo Rosselli · Crossing of the Red Sea, Tables of the Law with the Golden Calf, Sermon on the Mount, The Last Supper