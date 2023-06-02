Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. Illini Land FCA focuses on serving our local community by engaging, equipping, and empowering coaches and athletes to unite, inspire and change the world through the gospel.

We offer huddles, character coaches, events, life-on-life mentorship, and resources that speak directly to the lives of coaches and athletes. For the past 23 summers, we’ve hosted FCA Day Camp – an incredible co-ed day camp experience completely FREE of charge for entering 3rd – 8th graders. Each day includes solid athletic training, dynamic assembly speakers, and Biblical discussions led by high school and college FCA athletes. This summer, camp runs from 8 am – 3 pm at Urbana High School. The week is split into two sessions by grade level: Session 1 is Monday, July 17th and Tuesday, July 18th for entering 3rd – 5th graders. Session 2 is Wednesday, July 19th through Friday, July 21st for entering 6th – 8th graders.

We believe the concepts in the Bible relate to every aspect of life, including sports. We often get questions about the God of the Bible, and we are eager to answer the questions in life on: Who created us? Why were we created? What is our purpose in life? Where am I going when I die? We believe once these questions are answered we have a perspective on how to live and compete in sports for the glory of God.

We have a distinct opportunity to influence the influencers – coaches! It has been said that a coach will influence more people in one year than most people will in a lifetime. We offer several incredible coaching resources – like 360 Coach, an online training program to help coaches unpack the WHY and HOW they coach and develop strategies for taking care of the heart, mind and body of their athletes.

Another distinctive is that because of the Equal Access Law we’re able to be present on campuses – middle schools, high schools and college. While everything we do is optional, we can go where coaches and athletes are.

Sport options for boys include: baseball, basketball, football, soccer, track & field & tennis. Sport options for girls include: softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, track & field & tennis. Campers choose one sport to play for the duration of camp.

Camp is a whole community effort! Entering 3rd – 8th graders can attend as campers, but we also need high school/college age student athletes to serve as huddle leaders, adults to assist with camper check-in, help with food prep/service, etc. and sponsors to fund this life-changing week.

For details and registration, check out: https://illinilandfca.org/camps/

