Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Arts in the Park has been a beloved Danville festival since 1989. It’s happening Saturday and Sunday, June 24th & 25th in Danville’s historic Lincoln Park.

There is something for everyone at Arts in the Park including artist booths, performing arts on stage, an exhibit by the Danville Art League, the Art on Wheels car show, the Children’s Art Experience tent, a sidewalk chalk contest, a community paint party, food vendors, and much more! The Art on Wheels car show and the Children’s Art Experience are annual favorites. Under a large tent, kids are provided with art projects throughout the event. Such art projects have included coloring, painting, and crafting. For car buffs, there is “Art on Wheels”, presented by Illiana Antique Auto Club. This is an open show for cars, trucks, customs, street rods, special interest vehicles, and discontinued makes and models. There are awards for the top 50 and the Best of Show. The newest event added to the festival is the community paint party!

You can find variety at Arts in the Park during the live performances. Stage performances will include local dance groups and local theatre groups, in addition to many varieties of music from barbershop to gospel to big band. The food options also offer variety to visitors with savory and sweet options from local establishments and food trucks.

Before artists are allowed to have a space at Arts in the Park, they must complete an application and provide photos of their artwork. The AITP jury committee determines if the art is acceptable for Arts in the Park. Artists are judged within four categories: 2-D Art (painting, drawing, photography), 3-D Art (pottery, ceramics, wood, sculpture), Fine Arts & Crafts, and Jewelry.

We will be bringing art from artists that will be appearing at our festival!

Saturday and Sunday, June 24th & 25th in Danville’s historic Lincoln Park.

Arts in the Park

c/o Shannon Schroeder

310 Fletcher Dr.

Danville, IL 61832