The Danville Symphony is a professional orchestra that performs four concerts a year and a pair of free education concerts. This Sunday, December 18 at 3:00pm we will be presenting a fully staged production of the Nutcracker Ballet in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School featuring the Springfield Ballet Company. As part of this production, over 40 youth dancers from Vermilion County will be participating. They are trained for this performance by Laurel Soderstom who owns and runs one of the few dance studios in the area.

Most people in Vermilion County don’t realize that there is a professional symphony orchestra that performs four times per year in Danville. The Symphony provides the only professional entertainment in the county.

It brings outside talent to Danville which would otherwise not be available to the county’s population. The Springfield Ballet is one example. Most counties the size and demographics of Vermilion County cannot provide this level of professional entertainment.

Springfield Ballet Company is a professional ballet company located in Springfield, Illinois. Earlier in 2022, Springfield Ballet moved to new studios in historic downtown Springfield, transitioned from a pre-professional to a professional ballet company, the School of Springfield Ballet, and returned to a touring company to share the art of dance with communities throughout central Illinois.

Springfield Ballet provides professional dance performances and training to enrich the local community through the beauty, energy, and diversity of dance. Springfield Ballet works to create programming that provides opportunities for all members of the community to experience the fine art of dance and performance arts.

Springfield Ballet is a professional ballet company with dancers from across the country and from Maila, Philippines.

The Laurel School of Dance

Laurel has been dancing for 52 years, owned my studio for 31 and have been teaching dance for 43 years. I have been rehearsing the local dancers for 31 years and when the Danville Symphony Orchestra puts on the Nutcracker about every three years.

This year I have 40 dancers from my studio dancing in the Nutcracker.

Having local dancers be able to dance alongside of professionals and dance to live music from the Danville Symphony Orchestra is a chance of a lifetime.

I have pictures attached from four years ago when the Springfield Ballet Company put on the Nutcracker with the DSO, and pictures of some of the local dancers this year rehearsing their routines.

My studio thrives on the opportunity to give the local dancers a chance to perform and learn the art of dance. I have always encouraged my dancers to try out for the Nutcracker when DSO puts in on, it is an experience of a lifetime for them to be able to dance with a professional ballet company and dance to live music from DSO. It is a wonderful experience, that is why I always volunteer to rehearse the local dancers and have them use my studio. These kids give up every Sunday for two months to rehearse their dances.

The DSO will present a fully staged production of The Nutcracker Ballet. Tickets are available at the door and online.

Danville Symphony Orchestra and the Springfield Ballet Company with 40 local dancers from the Laurel School of Dance.



Sunday December 18th, 3pm @ the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.

Danville Symphony Orchestra

715 W. Fairchild St.

Danville, IL 61932



Springfield Ballet Company

401 E Washington Street

Third Floor

Springfield, IL 62701

The Laurel School of Dance

22462 Henning Rd

Danville, IL 61834