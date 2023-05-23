Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Please join us at Danville High School on May 24th and 25th for our performances of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!”

Tickets are $10 cash at the door. We are not doing presales at this time.

The vocal music department at Danville High School is versatile and well-rounded. The same students that perform the Madrigal Dinner and are in show choir also put on outstanding musical plays in the spring!

We love to have fun and build a community. This cast is very tight and has a family atmosphere.

Danville High School Musical

202 E Fairchild St

Danville, IL 61832