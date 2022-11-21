Danville, Ill. (WCIA)
We’re excited to have the madrigal singers from Danville High School join us on the CI Stage.
2022 Madrigal Performance Information:
All performances take place at St. James United Methodist Church
December 7th, 8th and 9th
Full Dinner Served on 7th and 8th- SOLD OUT
Pre-Show Begins @ 5:30pm
Show Begins @ 6:00pm
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE:
Dessert Only Night: Friday 9th
Pre-show Begins @ 6:00pm
Show begins @ 6:30pm
Purchase Tickets for Madrigal Dessert Night by Clicking:
https://secure.affinipay.com/pages/danvillehighschoolvocalmusicboosters/madrigals