Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have the madrigal singers from Danville High School join us on the CI Stage.

2022 Madrigal Performance Information:

All performances take place at St. James United Methodist Church

December 7th, 8th and 9th

Full Dinner Served on 7th and 8th- SOLD OUT

Pre-Show Begins @ 5:30pm

Show Begins @ 6:00pm

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE:

Dessert Only Night: Friday 9th

Pre-show Begins @ 6:00pm

Show begins @ 6:30pm

Purchase Tickets for Madrigal Dessert Night by Clicking:

​https://secure.affinipay.com/pages/danvillehighschoolvocalmusicboosters/madrigals



