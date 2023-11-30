Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

​Centuries ago, at the twelve days of Christmastime, Lords, Ladies, Country Folk, Masters of Revelry and Singers gathered far and wide around Christmas trees in festive castle halls. Food and drink filled the corridors, and the rafters echoed with minstrel songs and stories. Join Danville’s oldest traditions with the Danville High School Choir.

The 2023 Danville High School Madrigal Dinner and Performance Information:

December 5th, 6th and 7th (dinner served all three nights) Pre-Show Begins @ 5:30 p.m. Show Begins @ 6:00 p.m. St. James United Methodist Church 504 North Vermilion Street Danville, Illinois 61832

Purchase Tickets for 2023 Madrigal Dinner:

​https://dhscmb.simpletix.com/

$30 Individual Dinner Ticket

$200 Full Table of 8