Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

A great season came to an end with the Dans losing 11-10 to the IL Valley Pistol Shrimp. The Dans had a league-best 40-17 regular season record.

Eric Coleman returns to the Danville Dans for his eighth season as the manager. His 2021 team finished in second place in the Wabash River Division and made the Prospect League playoffs for the third straight season.

Danville Stadium is a historic structure.

The Danville Dans were in action on Sunday, June 20 – the same date that in 1947 the Brooklyn Dodgers came to Danville to place an exhibition game against their farm team playing in the 1-year-old Danville Stadium. The major league Dodgers came to Danville by train, enjoyed lunch at the Harrison Park Clubhouse, and defeated their minor league team 14-7 in a game witnessed by more than 6,000 fans.

Jackie Robinson had just been called up on April 15 of that year. Also playing in in Danville that day were Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges and many other famous Dodgers.