Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Exciting news for theater enthusiasts in the Danville community! After a four-year hiatus, Danville Area Community College proudly announces the return of community theater with the classic production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Join us for an immersive journey into Harper Lee’s timeless narrative, brought to life on stage at the esteemed Bremer Theatre on the DACC campus.

Under the direction of Angie Mansfield, the play highlights the gripping tale of Atticus Finch, a noble lawyer in 1930s Alabama, courageously defending Tom Robinson, an African-American man wrongly accused of a heinous crime in a deeply divided southern town. Through powerful performances by Peter Barrett portraying Atticus Finch and Erin Cox as Scout, the narrative uncovers poignant truths about racial injustice and societal prejudices that remain relevant even today.

As the production faithfully portrays the realities of the racially charged era, disclaimers will be posted to prepare the audience for the sensitive language of the time. While certain terms have been softened, their inclusion is essential to authentically depict the challenging social landscape of the period. Through this portrayal, the play serves as a reminder of the ongoing pursuit of racial equality in our contemporary world.

The Danville Area Community College is thrilled to be contributing to the vibrant theatrical scene of the region. Catch the riveting performance of “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Bremer Theatre on October 20th and 21st at 7 PM, with an additional matinee show on October 22nd at 2 PM.

Secure your tickets now! Visit the Jaguars Box Office at danvillejaguars.com for online purchases or grab them at the door. General admission tickets are priced at $20, with special discounts available for DACC retirees and students at just $10.