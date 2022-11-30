Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Join Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club for Dancing With the CU Stars 2022!

Friday, December 2nd

Voting for #DWTCUS22 is now LIVE! Vote for your favorite dancer!

Join in on the fun by watching and voting LIVE! Stream live and have a watch party.

Date and Time: Friday, December 2nd 8:00 PM

Where: Your Favorite Streaming Location – anywhere with internet access!

We’re streaming #DWTCUS22 presented by VitalSkin Dermatology LIVE from the I Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, December 2! Bookmark the link so you don’t miss a second of the most entertaining event of the year.

The event is sold out.

Every vote cast for Dancing With the CU Stars is a vote for our kids. When you give, you are supporting access to high-yield activities, career and vocational exploration, healthy snacks and meals, and educational experiences and activities!