Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is having our biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday, Nov. 3. It’s Dancing with the C-U Stars event where local celebrities are paired with professional dancers in the area, and people vote for the dancer of their choice (each dollar is worth one vote).

Dancing with the Stars event will be held at the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center.

Dancing with the C-U Stars is Don Moyer Boys & Girls Clubs largest fundraising event of the year with more than 600 attendees. -The event is sold out, HOWEVER, you can watch the show on our livestream link (see the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Facebook page or Instagram page for the link) and can start viewing at 8pm Friday.

You can vote at that time OR vote right now online (voting link is also on our social pages along with Dancer information). The direct link to vote is: one.bidpal.net/dwtcus23

Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes toward serving 1,000+ youth between the ages of 6-18 who participate in our programs and services annually. It also helps pay for equipment and supplies for youth to run the Club. AND helps keep the Club’s annual membership fees to a minimum of $25.

Something interesting about this event is that our celebrity dancers give generously of their time to rehearse with a professional dance partner for weeks to prepare to perform at the DWTS event. They also did a Club visit with our Club kids at the Martens Center in October, where they got to hang out with the kids, do crafts, play basketball and the visit ended with a dance party! We are so thankful for these amazing dancers who are giving of their time (and dance moves!) to help raise money for our Club.

GIFTS RAISED FROM DANCING WITH THE STARS SUPPORTS:

1,000+ youth between the ages of 6-18 who participate in our programs

and services annually

200+ youth who attend our annual summer camp

The ability to keep the club’s annual membership fees to a minimum

of $25

Key Programming

Includes:

-Character & Leadership

-Career & Education

-Health & Lifestyle Skills

-Sports, E-Sports &

Recreation

-The Arts

-STEM & STEAM programming

30,000+ meals and snacks provided to our youth annually

Equipment & Supplies needed to run the club effectively (including

computers, STEM activity supplies, transportation, athletic equipment, snacks,

safety supplies, and more!)

More than 5,000 hours of program time provided by staff

Website

http://dmbgc.org

Social Media Links

http://facebook.com/DonMoyerBGC; http://instagram.com/donmoyerbgc/