Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

The Survivor Resource Center serves child, adolescent and adult survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones by providing counseling, legal and medical advocacy, prevention education/awareness programs and professional trainings for community members and organizations. Our services are completely FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We are available around the clock, every day of the year. SRC is a non-profit agency- supported through grants and community donations. We are committed to ending sexual violence in our community.

Dancing for the Stars is an event that invites guests to The Fischer Theater for an evening of watching local celebrities sharing their dancing abilities! Proceeds from this exciting event will benefit the Survivor Resource Center, in helping to continue to provide free and confidential services, to Survivors of Sexual Violence. The Survivor Resource Center serves Vermilion, Edgar, and Clark Counties,

Your support makes this all possible, so join the Survivor Resource Center on Saturday, October 1st at the historic Fischer Theater to cheer on your local celebrities and dance professionals!

Tickets can be purchased: atthefischer.com (Fischer Theatre website)



www.survivorresourcecenter.org

217-446-1337

27 N. Vermilion Danville, IL 61832

Crisis Hotline: 866-617-3224