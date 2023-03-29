Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For the first time ever, Dance at Illinois heads to the historic Virginia Theatre for Dance at Illinois Downtown, featuring the work of faculty members; Alexandra Barbier, Paige Cunningham-Caldarella, Dr. C. Kemal Nance, Rebecca Nettl-Fiol, 2nd year MFA candidate, Anna Peretz Rogovoy,and the late Dr. Kariamu Welsh, dance pioneer and founder of the Umfundalai technique.

March 30-April 1

7:30pm

Purchase tickets at the Virginia Theatre: 217-356-9063

Virginia Theatre, Downtown Champaign

Dance at Illinois is pleased to be appearing at Champaign’s historic Virginia Theater! Dance at Illinois Downtown features a contemporary African dance work by Dr. C. Kemal Nance with live music performed by an assembly of local drummers. MFA candidate Anna Peretz Rogovoy offers an exploration inspired by the formal structures and behaviors of the botanical world.

Post-Doctoral Fellow Alexandra Barbier performs a solo inspired by her background in experimental dance and her burgeoning research on queer, Black vernacular dance. New faculty and former Merce Cunningham Dance Company member Paige Cunningham Caldarella premieres a group work exploring intersections between Contemporary Ballet and the Cunningham Technique. And Professor Rebecca Nettl-Fiol presents excerpts from her Danse Soirée de Bonbons with music by Jacques Brel.

For ticket information and performance details, visit the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts event page.