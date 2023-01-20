Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One half of the acoustic duo, Me-N-Him, Dan Basham, joins us on the CI Stage.

Be sure to check them out on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ME-N-HIM-331857511134

ME-N-HIM was established in 1976, only back then, we didn’t have a name!

ME-N-HIM is:

Dan Basham – Acoustic Guitar and Vocals

Dave Raymer – Acoustic Guitar, Vocals and Harmonica

Dan and Dave have played together now for 42 years which included a 25 year stint in a country band known as “The Good Ol’ Boys”.