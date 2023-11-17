Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cyber Monday Sale

Monday, November 27 – ONLINE ONLY

https://champaignparks.com/event/2023-cyber-monday-sale/

Get the best prices of the year for Leonhard Recreation Center, Martens Center & Sholem Aquatic Center on Cyber Monday! This sale is only good on Monday, November 27 and only online. Be sure you set a reminder to get a great deal on fun! ADD TO CART to see discount!

Winter Nights at Prairie Farm

Enjoy holiday lights for FREE every Thursday – Sunday, starting November 24 – December 31, 2023 at Prairie Farm. This will be an accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm. Cocoa will be available for purchase to enjoy as you journey though a winter wonderland.

Join us for opening night on November 24 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Donations encouraged to help support Winter Nights at Prairie Farm!

More information: https://champaignparks.com/winter-nights-at-prairie-farm/

Dinosaur World LIVE at Virginia Theatre

January 24, 2024

Great experience gift! Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. A special meet-and-greet after the show (included with your ticket purchase) offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Tickets available now:

https://thevirginia.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=887