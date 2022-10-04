Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Champaign Park District’s Flannel Fest is bigger and better than ever before. On October 14 & 15, Flannel Fest will be taking over Centennial Park.

Live lumberjack shows from Lumberjack Enterprises, music for children and adults, games, inflatables, beer and wine sales and more will transform Centennial Park into a massive fall festival over the course of this two-day event.

Flannel Fest – October 14 & 15

Centennial Park, Champaign

Make sure to sign up for our two contests: Hot Pepper Eating & Mustache!

More info: https://champaignparks.com/event/flannel-fest-2022/2022-10-14/

What’s better than a cupcake with friends? Or a fundraiser that supports kids and adults with disabilities who just want to have fun? Why not have both!

The CUSR Cupcake 5K is going to be one sweet time! This is a timed, accessible race ending with a delicious cupcake.

Funds raised will go into the Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation’s scholarship fund, which supports individuals who need financial support to access CUSR programs and services.

Runners, walkers, and registrants who may use a wheelchair are welcome. All registrants must provide a valid email address in order to receive crucial pre-race information.

Cupcake 5K

Sunday, November 6, 9am

New Location: Carle at the Fields

All Ages

More info: https://cuspecialrecreation.com/cusr-cupcake-5k/