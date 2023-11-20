Hoopeston, Ill. (WCIA)

Hoopeston Animal Rescue is working hard to find homes for orphaned, abandoned, and stray animals. Today, we’re hoping to find Culkin the cat his furever family.

Caturday- Saturday, November 25th 12pm to 4pm at HART.

Selling raffle tickets for several baskets $5 each of 5 for $20. – check our fb for prize list. Drawing will be after Caturday event. Do not need to be present to win! (I may get pics tonight. If so will email to you)

Giving Tuesday, November 28th. Facebook fundraiser. PayPal- hartshelterteam@gmail.com

Culkin ‘s story. His family moved! And apparently forgot to tell him! A kind person contacted us and we were able to bring him in to us. He came in at the beginning of September, so he has not been with us for very long. He’s very chill. OK with dogs. Loves his canned cat food!

Have cats and dogs.. will travel. Recently we did a private event for MTD employees. Had a ton of fun! If you want HART at an event or to come give a discussion on who and what we are and how you can help, email at hartshelterteam@gmail.com

Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team

Business/Organization Address

901 W Main St

Hoopeston, IL 60942

Website

http://Hartshelter.org

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/Hartshelterteam?mibextid=ZbWKwL; https://instagram.com/hartshelterteam?igshid=cTZydWI0MDJpaWRm; https://www.tiktok.com/@hartshelter?_t=8hNvl53gh8I&_r=1