Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)
The Urbana Free Library is sharing a selection of culinary mystery books. These are mysteries that also feature cooking in them in some way.
Fatally Flaky by Diane Mott Davidson
Double Fudge Brownie Murder by Joanne Fluke
Pepperoni Pizza can be Murder by Chris Cavender
The Uninvited Corpse by Debra Sennefelder
One Poison Pie by Lynn Cahoon
Death by Dumpling by Vivien Chien
Aunty Lee’s Delight by Ovidia Yu
A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette
Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala