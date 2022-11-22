Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Urbana Free Library is sharing a selection of culinary mystery books. These are mysteries that also feature cooking in them in some way.

Fatally Flaky by Diane Mott Davidson

Double Fudge Brownie Murder by Joanne Fluke

Pepperoni Pizza can be Murder by Chris Cavender

The Uninvited Corpse by Debra Sennefelder

One Poison Pie by Lynn Cahoon

Death by Dumpling by Vivien Chien

Aunty Lee’s Delight by Ovidia Yu

A Deadly Inside Scoop by Abby Collette

Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala