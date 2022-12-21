Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The CU Church Christmas Experience is happening all week at Hudson Farm (1341 County Road 1800 East, Urbana, IL). A hope-filled, inspiring experience for the whole family and individuals of all walks of life. Instead of a Christmas Eve indoor service there will be a walk-through Christmas Experience outdoors with a Christmas story sermon (three times each night), Christmas songs, Christmas trees, lights, places to take a family photo, treats, and something for kids. People can stay for a short time or walk around as long as they want. Everyone is welcome! Details, service times and weather updates are available at CUCHRISTMAS.COM.