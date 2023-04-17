Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Sleeping Beauty

Virginia Theater

Friday, May 5 at 7:00pm

Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 and 7:00pm

Celebrating our 25th anniversary, Champaign Urbana Ballet is dedicated to promoting classical and contemporary ballet, offering training and performance opportunities, and involving and enriching our community through this exceptional art form. Since our founding we have continuously diversified our repertory, expanded our outreach and earned a reputation in our community as a superb training ground for pre-professional classical dancers, as well as a delightful form of live entertainment. CU Ballet actively collaborates with local performance venues, professional musicians, costume, lighting and scenic designers and technicians on creative live productions, ranging from classical ballets to original works.

We are often asked how many productions we present each year, and where are we located. Lastly, how many hours do the dancers performing in major roles dance each week: We present two full-scale ballets per year, Tchaikovsky’s perennial holiday season favorite The Nutcracker, at Krannert and a full-length ballet in the spring selected from our ever-expanding repertoire which currently consists of Swan Lake, The Sleeping Beauty, Coppélia, Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid. Our studios are located in west Champaign, complete with dance mirrors, dressing space, sprung marley floors, a costume shop and storage facility, complete with laundry facilities, prop and scenic storage, and a small scene shop. Dancers performing in major roles, like the prince and princess in Sleeping Beauty dance approximately 20 hours a week.

Champaign Urbana Ballet

Business/Organization Phone

217.355.7317

Business/Organization Address

2816 W Clark Rd

Champaign, IL 61822

Business/Organization Web Address

http://www.cuballet.com

