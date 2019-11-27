Cross Country Classics take over The City Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)

The Cross Country Classics are from the Decatur/Taylorville area and focus largely on gospel, classic country, and classic hit music. They also have a wide selection of Christmas music and love the U.S.A.!

Band Members

Pam Wilson, Vocalist

Phil Davis, Vocalist & Acoustic Guitarist

Larry Clark, Lead Guitar & Vocals

Marshall Sperry, Bass Guitar & Vocals

Steve Turner, Drums

Janet Downs, Keyboard

Mike Burkham; Mandolin, Harmonica, Guitar, Vocals

Upcoming Shows:

DEC 4

Cross Country Classics at First Baptist Church of Decatur

Wed 12 PM

First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL

DEC 5

Cross Country Classics at Rock Springs Nature Center

Thu 6 PM

Rock Springs Nature Center

Decatur

DEC 8

Cross Country Classics 2nd Annual Christmas Concert

Sun 2 PM

The Landing barn

Taylorville

DEC 13

Cross Country Classics at Taylorville Moose Lodge

Fri 6 PM