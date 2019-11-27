Cross Country Classics take over The City Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)

The Cross Country Classics are from the Decatur/Taylorville area and focus largely on gospel, classic country, and classic hit music. They also have a wide selection of Christmas music and love the U.S.A.!

Band Members

Pam Wilson, Vocalist
Phil Davis, Vocalist & Acoustic Guitarist
Larry Clark, Lead Guitar & Vocals
Marshall Sperry, Bass Guitar & Vocals
Steve Turner, Drums
Janet Downs, Keyboard
Mike Burkham; Mandolin, Harmonica, Guitar, Vocals

Upcoming Shows:

DEC 4
Cross Country Classics at First Baptist Church of Decatur
Wed 12 PM
First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL

DEC 5
Cross Country Classics at Rock Springs Nature Center
Thu 6 PM
Rock Springs Nature Center
Decatur

DEC 8
Cross Country Classics 2nd Annual Christmas Concert
Sun 2 PM
The Landing barn
Taylorville

DEC 13
Cross Country Classics at Taylorville Moose Lodge
Fri 6 PM

