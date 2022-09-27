Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Adam Davis, Professor and Department Head of Department of Crop Sciences, University of Illinois, shares more about their first Harvest Open House coming up in October aimed at introducing families to today’s agriculture.



Sunday, October 2nd | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Agronomy Seed House

102 S Wright St, Urbana, IL 61802

On-site free parking will be available.

Free admission*

FOOD • GAMES • PUMPKIN PAINTING • TOUCH-A-TRACTOR • and MORE!

Harvest Days with Crop Sciences will bring the fun of the harvest season and the fantastic scientific advances in agricultural production to one location. Students, families, and the community are all invited to this interactive experience!

We’re excited to share the scientific advances in agriculture production with those of all ages through fun hands-on activities. Help us welcome the fall season with pumpkins, popcorn, science, and family fun!

*Admissions and interactive experiences are free, however some experiences or options at the event, such as food trucks, will require guests to pay.

Locals mark their calendars months in advance for the Vet Med Open House at the University of Illinois, but now there’s another reason to head south of campus Oct. 2. Kids and families are invited to the first-ever Crop Sciences Harvest Open House to explore all things agriculture.

Hosted by the Department of Crop Sciences and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at U of I, Harvest Open House will feature interactive exhibits, activities, and eats for all ages. The full lineup of activities is still being finalized, but visitors can look forward to sampling salsa from produce grown on the Sustainable Student Farm; learning popcorn genomics while enjoying the buttery treat; planting herbs to bring home; seeing biological control of pest insects in action; pumpkin and face painting; touch-a-tractor (and other farm equipment); and much more.

Between the games and snacks, visitors will learn today’s agriculture doesn’t fit old stereotypes. It means developing sustainable, regenerative systems to ensure an abundant food supply and a healthy environment; melding computer science and crop science to leverage big data generated by precision agriculture systems; breeding climate-adapted crops for a changing world; developing smart tools to battle weeds and pests that threaten food and fuel security; and so much more.

Harvest Open House attractions will be located at the Agronomy Seed House at 2102 S. Wright St. in Urbana, just down St. Mary’s Road from the Vet Med Open House. The events run concurrently, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2. The event overall is free, but some activities and food may incur fees.

For more information, watch the Crop Sciences Open House website or contact Linda Harvey at 217-244-1693 or lharvey@illinois.edu.

Source: Linda Harvey, 217-244-1693, lharvey@illinois.edu

News writer: Lauren Quinn, 217-300-2435, ldquinn@illinois.edu

A recent ACES news article provides even more info about the event: https://emails.illinois.edu/newsletter/588665494.html

