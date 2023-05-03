Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Miller Park Zoo offers many exhibits and Zookeeper interaction opportunities that are enjoyed by the whole family. Some highlights include: Sumatran tiger, greater flamingos, American Alligator, river otters, red pandas, lemurs, Galapagos tortoise, bald eagle, Pallas’ cat, snow leopards, gibbons, and red wolves. The Zoo features many large indoor and outdoor exhibits such as a Tropical America Rainforest, ZooLab, Katthoefer Animal Building, Wallaby WalkAbout, Children’s Zoo. Look for our new South American exhibit set to open May 2023.

We have Pollinators Rock May 6th from 1:00-3:00pm and Endangered Species Day May 20th, 1:00-3pm!

We also have Twilight mini-Golf for Conservation May 20th, 6:00-9:00pm and Zoovies Family Movie Night featuring Lyle, Lyle Crocodile (PG) June 2nd and 3rd 8:00-10:00pm.

Amata the three banded armadillo joins me in studio today! She is in the same order as anteaters (and sloths) and with our new South America exhibit finishing up in the next few weeks, our new female giant anteater “Chili” is on her way to our zoo!

1020 S. Morris Ave.

Bloomington, Illinois 61701