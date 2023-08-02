Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Step into the captivating world of Critters Uncaged with Miller Park Zoo and get ready to meet some extraordinary creatures! Among the unique residents, we proudly present the Madagascar hissing cockroaches, a species that is sure to intrigue and amaze.

As their name suggests, these roaches are famed for their ability to produce a hissing sound. They achieve this by forcing air out of tiny holes called spiracles on their bodies, which also serve as their breathing apparatus. The unique hissing sound is a natural communication method used in interactions with others of their species.

If you’re eager to learn more and have an adventurous spirit, we invite you to visit Miller Park Zoo and witness the remarkable Madagascar hissing cockroaches up close. But wait, there’s more! On August 12th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, join us for their annual Ice Cream Social, a fun-filled event to bid farewell to summer. While indulging in delicious ice cream cups (complimentary with paid admission, while supplies last), you can enjoy games, face painting, and other exciting activities.

Moreover, during the event, there will be a School Supplies Drive to support students in need at Bloomington High School. If you bring school supplies to donate, we’ll thank you with free admission for up to two kids when accompanied by a paying adult. It’s a chance to have fun, learn about incredible creatures, and give back to the community all in one delightful afternoon.